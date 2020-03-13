56.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Alliance Data Call (ADS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) on January 27th, 2020 at $105.10. In approximately 2 months, Alliance Data has returned 56.89% as of today's recent price of $45.31.
In the past 52 weeks, Alliance Data share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.25 and a high of $182.95 and are now at $45.31, -2% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing, consulting, analytics and creative, email marketing, private label, and co-branded retail credit cards.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Alliance Data.
