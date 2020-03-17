56.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend American Interna Call (AIG)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for American Interna (NYSE:AIG) on February 14th, 2020 at $49.48. In approximately 1 month, American Interna has returned 56.46% as of today's recent price of $21.54.
Over the past year, American Internahas traded in a range of $21.39 to $58.66 and are now at $21.54. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.
American International Group, Inc. is an international insurance organization serving commercial, institutional and individual customers. AIG provides property-casualty insurance, life insurance, and retirement services.
