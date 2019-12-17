56.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Tenet Healthcare Call (THC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) on October 21st, 2019 at $24.31. In approximately 2 months, Tenet Healthcare has returned 56.18% as of today's recent price of $37.96.
In the past 52 weeks, Tenet Healthcare share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.61 and a high of $38.52 and are now at $37.96, 129% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% higher and 3.35% higher over the past week, respectively.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns or operates general hospitals and related health care facilities serving communities in the United States. The Company operates rehabilitation hospitals, specialty hospitals, long-term care facilities, psychiatric facilities, and medical office buildings near its general hospitals, as well as ancillary health care businesses.
