5.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pacific Premier Call (PPBI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pacific Premier (NASDAQ:PPBI) on January 10th, 2020 at $31.58. In approximately 4 weeks, Pacific Premier has returned 5.59% as of today's recent price of $29.81.
Pacific Premier share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.90 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.65% lower over the past week, respectively.
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Pacific Premier Bank. The Bank is a savings bank whose primary business includes branch, business, personal, escrow, non-profit, and agribusiness banking, as well as income property and construction lending services. Pacific Premier Bancorp operates in the Southern California.
