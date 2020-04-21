5.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Formfactor Inc Call (FORM)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) on March 26th, 2020 at $20.30. In approximately 4 weeks, Formfactor Inc has returned 5.62% as of today's recent price of $21.44.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Formfactor Inc have traded between a low of $14.20 and a high of $28.58 and are now at $21.44, which is 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.
FormFactor, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures advanced semiconductor wafer probe cards. The Company develops interconnect technology which includes resilient spring-like contacts that are manufactured using micro-machining and scalable semiconductor-like wafer fabrication processes.
