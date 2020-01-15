55.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Overstock.Com Call (OSTK)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Overstock.Com (NASDAQ:OSTK) on September 16th, 2019 at $19.48. In approximately 4 months, Overstock.Com has returned 55.22% as of today's recent price of $8.72.
Over the past year, Overstock.Com has traded in a range of $6.57 to $25.50 and is now at $8.72, 33% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.
Overstock.com, Inc. offers discounted brand-name merchandise for sale over the internet. Products include bed-and-bath goods, kitchenware, jewelry, sporting goods, electronics, and designer accessories.
