5.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend New Jersey Res Call (NJR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) on March 27th, 2020 at $32.52. In approximately 1 month, New Jersey Res has returned 5.54% as of today's recent price of $34.31.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of New Jersey Res have traded between a low of $21.14 and a high of $51.20 and are now at $34.31, which is 62% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.54% lower and 1.54% lower over the past week, respectively.
New Jersey Resources Corporation provides retail and wholesale energy services. The Company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas Co., is a local distribution company serving customers in central and northern New Jersey.
Keywords: spotlights new jersey res
Ticker(s): NJR