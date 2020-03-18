54.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Thor Industries Call (THO)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) on February 27th, 2020 at $77.77. In approximately 3 weeks, Thor Industries has returned 54.88% as of today's recent price of $35.09.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Thor Industries have traded between the current low of $34.71 and a high of $89.45 and are now at $35.09. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.
Thor Industries, Inc. produces and sells a wide range of recreation vehicles. The Company offers motorhomes, camping, fifth-wheel, and travel trailers. Thor Industries serves customers in the United States and Canada.
