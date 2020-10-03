54.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Caleres Inc Call (CAL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) on January 23rd, 2020 at $20.83. In approximately 2 months, Caleres Inc has returned 54.85% as of today's recent price of $9.41.
Caleres Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.50 and a 52-week low of $8.42 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $9.40 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.
Caleres Inc manufactures and distributes footwear. The Company offers shoes, sandals, and heel sandals for men, women, and children.
Ticker(s): CAL