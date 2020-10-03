MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

54.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Caleres Inc Call (CAL)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 1:41pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) on January 23rd, 2020 at $20.83. In approximately 2 months, Caleres Inc has returned 54.85% as of today's recent price of $9.41.

Caleres Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.50 and a 52-week low of $8.42 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $9.40 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

Caleres Inc manufactures and distributes footwear. The Company offers shoes, sandals, and heel sandals for men, women, and children.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Caleres Inc.

Log in and add Caleres Inc (CAL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights caleres inc

Ticker(s): CAL

Contact Nick Russo