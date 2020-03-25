54.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cowen Inc Call (COWN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) on February 26th, 2020 at $15.74. In approximately 4 weeks, Cowen Inc has returned 54.56% as of today's recent price of $7.15.
In the past 52 weeks, Cowen Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.75 and a high of $18.36 and are now at $7.96, 38% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.
Cowen Inc. offers financial services. The Company provides investment management, equity, research, electronic trading, asset management, investment banking, and other services for transportation, health care, e-commerce, energy, media, technology, and other sectors. Cowen serves customers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Luxembourg.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cowen Inc.
Log in and add Cowen Inc (COWN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights cowen inc
Ticker(s): COWN