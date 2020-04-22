54.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Etsy Inc Call (ETSY)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) on March 25th, 2020 at $40.82. In approximately 4 weeks, Etsy Inc has returned 54.43% as of today's recent price of $63.03.
Etsy Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.80 and a 52-week low of $29.95 and are now trading 110% above that low price at $63.03 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 1.59% higher over the past week, respectively.
Etsy, Inc. provides e-commerce services. The Company offers handmade and vintage items, art, and supplies, as well as regular items such as clothing, housewares, paper goods, candles, bags and purses, music, and wood working items. Etsy serves customers throughout the United States.
