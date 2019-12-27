53.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Skyworks Solutio Call (SWKS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS) on September 6th, 2019 at $79.57. In approximately 4 months, Skyworks Solutio has returned 53.68% as of today's recent price of $122.28.
Skyworks Solutio share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.36 and a 52-week low of $60.12 and are now trading 103% above that low price at $122.26 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.70% higher and 2.18% higher over the past week, respectively.
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. a wireless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures radio frequency and complete semiconductor system solutions for mobile communications applications. The Company provides front-end modules, radio frequency subsystems, and system solutions to wireless handset and infrastructure customers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Skyworks Solutio shares.
