53.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Tiaa Fsb Holding Call (EVER)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tiaa Fsb Holding (:EVER) on November 4th, 2019 at $21.67. In approximately 1 month, Tiaa Fsb Holding has returned 53.58% as of today's recent price of $33.28.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tiaa Fsb Holding have traded between a low of $4.05 and a high of $38.43 and are now at $34.05, which is 741% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.59% higher and 2.76% higher over the past week, respectively.
EverQuote, Inc. operates as an Internet based marketing firm. The Company, through its platform, enables consumers to connect with auto insurance carriers and agents to meet their auto insurance needs. EverQuote serves customers in the United States.
