53.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Call (MMP)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on February 3rd, 2020 at $61.09. In approximately 2 months, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has returned 53.16% as of today's recent price of $28.61.
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.75 and a 52-week low of $27.12 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $28.61 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P..
Keywords: spotlights magellan midstream partners l.p.
Ticker(s): MMP