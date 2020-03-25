53.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cardtronics Pl-A Call (CATM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cardtronics Pl-A (NASDAQ:CATM) on February 14th, 2020 at $42.53. In approximately 1 month, Cardtronics Pl-A has returned 53.00% as of today's recent price of $19.99.
Cardtronics Pl-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.41 and a 52-week low of $18.98 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $19.99 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.
Cardtronics plc operates as a cash machine provider. The Company installs, repairs, maintains, and operates automated teller machines in convenience stores, petrol forecourts, motorway service areas, train stations, food and drink outlets, shopping centers, cinemas, sporting clubs, and leisure outlets in the United Kingdom.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cardtronics Pl-A.
Log in and add Cardtronics Pl-A (CATM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights cardtronics pl-a
Ticker(s): CATM