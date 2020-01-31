5.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Science Applicat Call (SAIC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Science Applicat (NYSE:SAIC) on November 27th, 2019 at $85.73. In approximately 2 months, Science Applicat has returned 5.28% as of today's recent price of $90.26.
Over the past year, Science Applicat has traded in a range of $65.47 to $94.89 and is now at $90.26, 38% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.
Science Applications International Corp provides consulting services. The Company offers scientific, engineering, and technology applications and solutions to solve problems. Science Applications International serves security, energy, environmental, health, and infrastructure markets worldwide.
Ticker(s): SAIC