52.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Whitestone Rei Call (WSR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Whitestone Rei (NYSE:WSR) on February 26th, 2020 at $13.00. In approximately 1 month, Whitestone Rei has returned 52.85% as of today's recent price of $6.13.
Over the past year, Whitestone Rei has traded in a range of $4.91 to $14.65 and is now at $6.13, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.
Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Trust invests in and operates retail, industrial, and office properties.
Keywords: spotlights whitestone rei
Ticker(s): WSR