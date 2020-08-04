52.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Sage Therapeutic Call (SAGE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sage Therapeutic (NASDAQ:SAGE) on December 5th, 2019 at $64.61. In approximately 4 months, Sage Therapeutic has returned 52.76% as of today's recent price of $30.52.
In the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutic share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.01 and a high of $193.56 and are now at $30.52, 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc. develops treatments for central nervous system disorders. The Company provides treatments for schizophrenia, major depressive disorder, pain, and traumatic brain injury conditions. Sage Therapeutics operates in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sage Therapeutic.
