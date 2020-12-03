52.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Nacco Inds-Cl A Call (NC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nacco Inds-Cl A (NYSE:NC) on October 30th, 2019 at $59.45. In approximately 4 months, Nacco Inds-Cl A has returned 52.23% as of today's recent price of $28.40.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nacco Inds-Cl A have traded between the current low of $28.40 and a high of $66.40 and are now at $28.40. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.
NACCO Industries, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through is subsidiaries, mines coal for use in power generation. NACCO Industries serves customers in North America.
