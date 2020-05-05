5.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Envestnet Inc Call (ENV)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) on April 9th, 2020 at $57.75. In approximately 4 weeks, Envestnet Inc has returned 5.19% as of today's recent price of $60.74.
Envestnet Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $87.75 and a 52-week low of $45.53 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $60.72 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.
Envestnet, Inc. develops, and markets computer software for financial advisors. The Company develops Internet-based software that includes risk assessment, investment strategy selection, asset allocation, research and due diligence, portfolio construction, proposal generation, paperwork preparation, model management, account rebalancing, account monitoring, and other features.
Ticker(s): ENV