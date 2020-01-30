5.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cheesecake Facto Call (CAKE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cheesecake Facto (NASDAQ:CAKE) on December 11th, 2019 at $41.13. In approximately 2 months, Cheesecake Facto has returned 5.16% as of today's recent price of $39.01.
Cheesecake Facto share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.15 and a 52-week low of $35.83 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $39.01 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 0.62% lower over the past week, respectively.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates casual dining restaurants under the name The Cheesecake Factory. The Company's restaurants offer appetizers, sandwiches, pasta, various meats, and varieties of cheesecake. The Cheesecake Factory serves customers in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cheesecake Facto.
Log in and add Cheesecake Facto (CAKE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights cheesecake facto
Ticker(s): CAKE