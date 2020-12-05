5.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Blackstone Group Inc (The) Call (BX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Blackstone Group Inc (The) (NYSE:BX) on April 7th, 2020 at $50.54. In approximately 1 month, Blackstone Group Inc (The) has returned 5.18% as of today's recent price of $53.16.
In the past 52 weeks, Blackstone Group Inc (The) share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.00 and a high of $64.97 and are now at $53.16, 61% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.2% lower over the past week, respectively.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Blackstone Group Inc (The) shares.
Keywords: spotlights blackstone group inc (the)
Ticker(s): BX