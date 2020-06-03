51.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Matador Resource Call (MTDR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR) on January 15th, 2020 at $16.92. In approximately 2 months, Matador Resource has returned 51.42% as of today's recent price of $8.22.
Over the past year, Matador Resourcehas traded in a range of $8.20 to $22.25 and are now at $8.22. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.
Matador Resources Company operates as an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The Company offers its services primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas and the Haynesville Shale as well as Cotton Valley in northwest Louisiana and east Texas.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Matador Resource.
Log in and add Matador Resource (MTDR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights matador resource
Ticker(s): MTDR