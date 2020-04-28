5.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Rush Enter-Cl A Call (RUSHA)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rush Enter-Cl A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) on March 27th, 2020 at $33.23. In approximately 1 month, Rush Enter-Cl A has returned 5.10% as of today's recent price of $34.92.
Rush Enter-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.27 and a 52-week low of $27.25 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $35.39 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. operates a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships. The Company sells new and used heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, and buses. Rush also provides parts and maintenance, leasing, and financing services.
