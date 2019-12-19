50.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Electromed Inc. Call (ELMD)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Electromed Inc. (:ELMD) on September 5th, 2019 at $5.92. In approximately 4 months, Electromed Inc. has returned 50.84% as of today's recent price of $8.93.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Electromed Inc. have traded between a low of $4.75 and a high of $10.99 and are now at $8.93, which is 88% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Electromed Inc. shares.
Log in and add Electromed Inc. (ELMD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights :elmd electromed inc.
Ticker(s): ELMD