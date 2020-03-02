50.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cloudera Inc Call (CLDR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cloudera Inc (:CLDR) on August 2nd, 2019 at $6.83. In approximately 6 months, Cloudera Inc has returned 50.66% as of today's recent price of $10.29.
Over the past year, Cloudera Inc has traded in a range of $4.89 to $15.43 and is now at $10.29, 110% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 2.22% higher over the past week, respectively.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cloudera Inc shares.
Log in and add Cloudera Inc (CLDR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights :cldr cloudera inc
Ticker(s): CLDR