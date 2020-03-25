50.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Altra Industrial Call (AIMC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Altra Industrial (NASDAQ:AIMC) on February 25th, 2020 at $32.52. In approximately 4 weeks, Altra Industrial has returned 50.74% as of today's recent price of $16.02.
Over the past year, Altra Industrial has traded in a range of $12.00 to $38.43 and is now at $16.02, 34% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% lower and 4% lower over the past week, respectively.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a wide range of mechanical power transmission and motion control products. The Company offers products such as industrial clutches and brakes, enclosed gear drives, open gearing, couplings, engineered bearing assemblies, linear components, and other related products.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Altra Industrial.
