50.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Safeguard Scient Call (SFE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Safeguard Scient (NYSE:SFE) on January 3rd, 2020 at $10.69. In approximately 3 months, Safeguard Scient has returned 50.33% as of today's recent price of $5.31.
Over the past year, Safeguard Scient has traded in a range of $4.43 to $12.91 and is now at $5.31, 20% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. offers growth capital and strategic and operational support to life sciences and information technology companies. The Company participates in expansion financings, corporate spin-outs, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, and early-stage financings.
