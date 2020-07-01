50.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ironwood Pharmac Call (IRWD)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ironwood Pharmac (NASDAQ:IRWD) on October 28th, 2019 at $9.32. In approximately 2 months, Ironwood Pharmac has returned 50.32% as of today's recent price of $14.01.
Over the past year, Ironwood Pharmac has traded in a range of $7.91 to $15.21 and is now at $14.01, 77% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes marketed drugs. Ironwood products used in treatments of cholesterol, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular diseases, pain, inflammation, and others.
