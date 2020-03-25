50.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Harley-Davidson Call (HOG)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on November 19th, 2019 at $37.13. In approximately 4 months, Harley-Davidson has returned 50.33% as of today's recent price of $18.44.
Over the past year, Harley-Davidson has traded in a range of $14.31 to $41.40 and is now at $18.44, 29% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% lower and 3.58% lower over the past week, respectively.
Harley-Davidson, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles. The Company's products include heavyweight touring, custom, and performance motorcycles, as well as a line of motorcycle parts, accessories, and general merchandise. Harley-Davidson also provides motorcycle floor planning and parts and accessories financing to its North American and European dealers.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Harley-Davidson.
