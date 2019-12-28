50.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Irobot Corp Call (IRBT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) on April 24th, 2019 at $104.75. In approximately 8 months, Irobot Corp has returned 50.18% as of today's recent price of $52.19.
Irobot Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $109.78 and a 52-week low of $40.69 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $52.19 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.79% lower and 0.72% lower over the past week, respectively.
iRobot Corporation manufactures robots that vacuum and wash floors and perform battlefield reconnaissance and bomb disposal. The Company markets its products to consumers through retailers, the United States military, and other government agencies worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Irobot Corp.
Log in and add Irobot Corp (IRBT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights irobot corp
Ticker(s): IRBT