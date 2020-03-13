49.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Mednax Inc Call (MD)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) on February 20th, 2020 at $22.14. In approximately 3 weeks, Mednax Inc has returned 49.55% as of today's recent price of $11.17.
Mednax Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.53 and the current low of $11.15 and are currently at $11.17 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.
MEDNAX, Inc., through a subsidiary, provides physician management services to hospital-based neonatal, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and pediatric intensive care specialties. The Company also manages anesthesia practices.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Mednax Inc.
