49.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Park Ohio Hldgs Call (PKOH)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Park Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) on January 23rd, 2020 at $33.00. In approximately 2 months, Park Ohio Hldgs has returned 49.21% as of today's recent price of $16.76.
Park Ohio Hldgs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.77 and a 52-week low of $16.71 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $16.76 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services and manufactures engineered products. The Company supplies components and other industrial products to original equipment manufacturers. Park-Ohio also designs and manufactures a variety of products engineered for specific customer applications.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Park Ohio Hldgs.
Log in and add Park Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights park ohio hldgs
Ticker(s): PKOH