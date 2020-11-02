49.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cel-Sci Corp. Call (CVM)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cel-Sci Corp. (:CVM) on January 17th, 2020 at $9.95. In approximately 4 weeks, Cel-Sci Corp. has returned 49.05% as of today's recent price of $14.83.
Cel-Sci Corp. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.42 and a 52-week low of $2.37 and are now trading 526% above that low price at $14.83 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 2.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 4.3%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cel-Sci Corp. shares.
