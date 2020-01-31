4.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend First Fin Cor/In Call (THFF)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Fin Cor/In (NASDAQ:THFF) on January 7th, 2020 at $44.51. In approximately 3 weeks, First Fin Cor/In has returned 4.89% as of today's recent price of $42.33.
In the past 52 weeks, First Fin Cor/In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.41 and a high of $46.93 and are now at $42.33, 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.
First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company that serves customers through offices located in Indiana and Illinois. The Banks attract deposits from the general public and provide a variety of commercial and consumer loans, lease financing, trust account services, and depositor services. First Financial also owns an insurance agency operating in Illinois and Indiana.
