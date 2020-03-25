48.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Intercept Pharma Call (ICPT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) on January 6th, 2020 at $113.52. In approximately 3 months, Intercept Pharma has returned 48.87% as of today's recent price of $58.04.
Intercept Pharma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.00 and a 52-week low of $47.57 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $58.04 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. manufactures and markets biopharmaceutical products. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat chronic liver diseases utilizing proprietary bile acid chemistry. Intercept Pharmaceuticals serves patients throughout the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Intercept Pharma.
