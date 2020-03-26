48.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Financial Inst Call (FISI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Financial Inst (NASDAQ:FISI) on January 27th, 2020 at $30.95. In approximately 2 months, Financial Inst has returned 48.72% as of today's recent price of $15.87.
Over the past year, Financial Inst has traded in a range of $12.78 to $33.28 and is now at $15.87, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.
Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for several community banks based in western and central New York. The Company, through subsidiaries, also provides brokerage services, employee benefits, and compensation consulting services.
