48.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Crane Co Call (CR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Crane Co (NYSE:CR) on February 24th, 2020 at $81.74. In approximately 1 month, Crane Co has returned 48.37% as of today's recent price of $42.20.
In the past 52 weeks, Crane Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.77 and a high of $91.23 and are now at $42.20, 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 3.62% lower over the past week, respectively.
Crane Co. manufactures engineered industrial products. The Company offers vending machines, airplane braking devices, pumps, valves, and other industrial goods. Crane serves the aerospace manufacturing, power generation, hydrocarbon processing, commercial and residential building, plumbing, and food and beverage production industries in the United States.
