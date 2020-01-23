48.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Masonite Interna Call (DOOR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Masonite Interna (NYSE:DOOR) on August 30th, 2019 at $53.04. In approximately 5 months, Masonite Interna has returned 48.34% as of today's recent price of $78.67.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Masonite Interna have traded between a low of $47.04 and a high of $79.34 and are now at $78.67, which is 67% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% higher and 0.80% higher over the past week, respectively.
Masonite International Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, manufactures residential and commercial doors. Masonite offers interior, entry, and patio doors through a network of local dealers and home improvement retailers. Masonite International serves customers worldwide.
