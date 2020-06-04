48.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Independence Rea Call (IRT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Independence Rea (NYSE:IRT) on February 27th, 2020 at $14.63. In approximately 1 month, Independence Rea has returned 48.09% as of today's recent price of $7.60.
Independence Rea share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.85 and a 52-week low of $6.86 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $7.59 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed and advised apartment REIT focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties throughout the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Independence Rea.
Ticker(s): IRT