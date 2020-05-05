4.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund Call (ERC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (AMEX:ERC) on March 26th, 2020 at $9.44. In approximately 1 month, Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund has returned 4.77% as of today's recent price of $9.89.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund have traded between a low of $6.94 and a high of $13.35 and are now at $9.98, which is 44% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.
Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the USA. The objective is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund allocates 50% of its assets in below investment grade US debt securities, 25% in foreign debt securities and 25% in securities that reset their interest rates periodically.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.
Keywords: spotlights amex:erc wells fargo multi-sector income fund
Ticker(s): ERC