4.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Air Transport Se Call (ATSG)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Air Transport Se (NASDAQ:ATSG) on March 19th, 2020 at $18.26. In approximately 4 weeks, Air Transport Se has returned 4.79% as of today's recent price of $19.13.
In the past 52 weeks, Air Transport Se share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.20 and a high of $25.49 and are now at $18.95, 44% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. provides air cargo transportation services. The Company offers aircraft leasing, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. Air Transport Services Group serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
