47.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Bluerock Residen Call (BRG)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bluerock Residen (AMEX:BRG) on February 27th, 2020 at $11.00. In approximately 1 month, Bluerock Residen has returned 47.73% as of today's recent price of $5.75.
In the past 52 weeks, Bluerock Residen share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.79 and a high of $12.65 and are now at $5.75, 52% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.1%.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires apartment properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT serves customers in the United States.
Ticker(s): BRG