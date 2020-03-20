47.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Nuvasive Inc Call (NUVA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) on February 7th, 2020 at $76.44. In approximately 1 month, Nuvasive Inc has returned 47.64% as of today's recent price of $40.02.
Nuvasive Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.91 and a 52-week low of $28.55 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $40.02 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.
NuVasive, Inc. designs, develops, and markets products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company's products include maximum access surgery (MAS) and fusion products.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Nuvasive Inc.
Log in and add Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights nuvasive inc
Ticker(s): NUVA