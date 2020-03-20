MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

47.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Nuvasive Inc Call (NUVA)

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 1:43pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) on February 7th, 2020 at $76.44. In approximately 1 month, Nuvasive Inc has returned 47.64% as of today's recent price of $40.02.

Nuvasive Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.91 and a 52-week low of $28.55 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $40.02 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

NuVasive, Inc. designs, develops, and markets products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company's products include maximum access surgery (MAS) and fusion products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Nuvasive Inc.

Log in and add Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights nuvasive inc

Ticker(s): NUVA

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.