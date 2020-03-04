47.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Huntington Banc Call (HBAN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) on January 24th, 2020 at $14.00. In approximately 2 months, Huntington Banc has returned 47.12% as of today's recent price of $7.40.
Over the past year, Huntington Banc has traded in a range of $6.85 to $15.63 and is now at $7.34, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a multi-state bank holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking, automobile financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust, brokerage, customized insurance service programs, and other financial products and services.
