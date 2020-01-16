46.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Neogenomics Inc Call (NEO)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) on October 29th, 2019 at $22.57. In approximately 3 months, Neogenomics Inc has returned 46.91% as of today's recent price of $33.15.
Over the past year, Neogenomics Inc has traded in a range of $14.84 to $33.20 and is now at $33.15, 123% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.
NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of clinical laboratories that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing services. The Company's services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situhybridization (FISH), flow cytometry, morphology, anatomic pathology, and molecular genetic testing. NeoGenomics serves pathologists, oncologists, urologists, and hospitals.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Neogenomics Inc shares.
Log in and add Neogenomics Inc (NEO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights neogenomics inc
Ticker(s): NEO