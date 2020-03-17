46.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Iberiabank Corp Call (IBKC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) on February 18th, 2020 at $72.22. In approximately 4 weeks, Iberiabank Corp has returned 46.91% as of today's recent price of $38.34.
Over the past year, Iberiabank Corp has traded in a range of $36.17 to $81.86 and is now at $38.34, 6% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.
IBERIABANK Corporation is the holding company for IBERIABANK, a commercial bank conducting business from a network of offices located throughout Louisiana. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate consumer and commercial loans. IBERIABANK also offers discount brokerage services through a wholly owned subsidiary.
