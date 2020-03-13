46.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Natural Gas Serv Call (NGS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natural Gas Serv (NYSE:NGS) on January 15th, 2020 at $11.42. In approximately 2 months, Natural Gas Serv has returned 46.50% as of today's recent price of $6.11.
In the past 52 weeks, Natural Gas Serv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.50 and a high of $18.90 and are now at $6.11, 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, sells, and rents gas compression and low emissions flare systems.
Ticker(s): NGS