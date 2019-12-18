45.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Us Silica Holdin Call (SLCA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Us Silica Holdin (NYSE:SLCA) on September 27th, 2019 at $9.93. In approximately 3 months, Us Silica Holdin has returned 45.69% as of today's recent price of $5.39.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Us Silica Holdin have traded between a low of $4.38 and a high of $18.72 and are now at $5.39, which is 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a producer of industrial silica and sand proppants. The Company produces a variety of industrial minerals including sand proppants, whole grain silica, ground silica, fine ground silica, calcined kaolin clay, and aplite clay. U.S. Silica offers its products to the oil and gas, glass, chemical, and building products industries.
