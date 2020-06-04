45.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Quinstreet Inc Call (QNST)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) on February 3rd, 2020 at $12.97. In approximately 2 months, Quinstreet Inc has returned 45.64% as of today's recent price of $7.05.
Quinstreet Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.10 and a 52-week low of $5.76 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $7.05 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.
QuinStreet, Inc. specializes in vertical marketing and media on the internet. The Company focuses on clients in the education and financial services industries, as well as has a presence in the home services, business-to-business, and healthcare industries.
Ticker(s): QNST